Police: 2 suspects in custody for assault in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say two people are now in custody following an assault that occurred in Henderson on Saturday evening.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were sent to the 700 block of South Green Street in response to a shots fired call.

HPD officials say blood was found at the scene, but the responding officers did not find any evidence that anyone was shot.

Police tell 14 News that two suspects are in custody, including one juvenile.

Officers also say they brought in two witnesses for questioning, but they are not believed to be suspects at this time.

We will update this story once more information is available.

