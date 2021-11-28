Dispatch: Shots fired reported on W. Iowa St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired call on Saturday evening.

Dispatch says police were sent to investigate a home on the 1000 block of West Iowa Street after receiving a report of shots fired at approximately 6:11 p.m.

14 News has reached out to the Evansville Police Department for an update on the incident.

We will update this article once more information is available.

