Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dispatch: Shots fired reported on W. Iowa St.

Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired call on West Iowa Street in...
Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired call on West Iowa Street in Evansville on Saturday evening.(WILX)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired call on Saturday evening.

Dispatch says police were sent to investigate a home on the 1000 block of West Iowa Street after receiving a report of shots fired at approximately 6:11 p.m.

14 News has reached out to the Evansville Police Department for an update on the incident.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Rowans
Evansville Police: Man stabbed at Thanksgiving gathering
Fire damages 3 homes on W. Delaware St. in Evansville
Fire damages 3 west side homes; Man credits good neighbor for making it out
Car hits house in Henderson
Car crashes into Henderson house
Gibson Southern football overcomes double-digit deficit to win program’s first state title
Gibson Southern football overcomes double-digit deficit to win program’s first state title
Friday marks the end of an era for Brady Allen as the starting quarterback of the Gibson...
Quarterback Brady Allen making dreams come true for Gibson Southern community

Latest News

Dispatch says Henderson police officers were sent to the 1700 block of South Green Street to...
Police: 2 suspects in custody for assault in Henderson
Dispatch says that shots fired were reported on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue in Evansville on...
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting incident on Taylor Ave.
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting incident on Taylor Ave.
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting incident on Taylor Ave.
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home