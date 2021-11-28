Dawson Springs community mourns teen killed in crash

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A community in Hopkins County is in shock after a car crash Tuesday night led to the death of an 18-year-old.

At Dawson Springs High School, a group is collecting cards from the community to share with the family of Logan McKnight, a kid they remember fondly.

“Logan just wasn’t your normal kid,” said April Shrum, the Dawson Springs High School basketball announcer. “Logan was outstanding. His heart was bigger than he was.”

On Tuesday, a car with three boys from Dawson Springs was on its way to a basketball scrimmage at Trigg County. This car was one of three vehicles involved in the deadly crash.

[PREVIOUS: KSP investigating deadly crash in Caldwell Co.]

Some people remember how it felt when they heard what happened.

“I just immediately, just, had to go somewhere and say a prayer real quick,” said Lori Wooton, a former school counselor. “I knew it wasn’t going to be good, but I was just praying that it would work out. Sadly, it didn’t.”

One of the boys was treated at a hospital in Hopkinsville and later released, while another had major surgery for two broken legs. McKnight died after being life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

McKnight was a multi-sport athlete, but he was best known as a basketball player.

When school officials worried the local funeral home would not be big enough to fit the number of people that were expected to attend McKnight’s funeral, they offered to host the service in the high school gym.

Some people say it’s exactly what he would have wanted.

“This gym, he loved - I mean, it was his rock, you know?” said LaDonna Hooper, who helped organize the cards for the family. “This was where he would want to be his last days.”

Those who knew McKnight say his legacy will live on. Especially for someone like Jaxen Thomas, who played basketball with McKnight and now wears No. 3 - Logan’s old number.

“I feel like it’s an honor to him,” Thomas said. “I just want to make him proud.”

For those interested in helping the McKnight family, the Dawson Springs community is holding a t-shirt fundraiser.

The funeral is set to be held in the Dawson Springs High School Gym on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The school will let students out one hour early for it.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.