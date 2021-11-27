Gibson Southern football overcomes double-digit deficit to win program’s first state title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson Southern football team rallied from a 19-point deficit in the first half to come away victorious in the Class 3A state championship game, winning 45-35 over Brebeuf Jesuit at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday afternoon.

That’s it!! Gibson Southern wins the @IHSAA1 class 3A state title, 45-35 over Brebeuf!! pic.twitter.com/DVUFPIAlVS — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) November 27, 2021

After trailing 26-7 in the second quarter, the Titans stepped up to the challenge on the big stage by scoring 31 unanswered points to take the lead for good, claiming their first state title in program history.

