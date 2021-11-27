Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gibson Southern football overcomes double-digit deficit to win program’s first state title

The Gibson Southern football team rallied from a 19-point deficit in the first half to come...
The Gibson Southern football team rallied from a 19-point deficit in the first half to come away victorious in the Class 3A state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson Southern football team rallied from a 19-point deficit in the first half to come away victorious in the Class 3A state championship game, winning 45-35 over Brebeuf Jesuit at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday afternoon.

After trailing 26-7 in the second quarter, the Titans stepped up to the challenge on the big stage by scoring 31 unanswered points to take the lead for good, claiming their first state title in program history.

Our Aaron Hancock will have highlights and postgame interviews on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Brett Rowans
Evansville Police: Man stabbed at Thanksgiving gathering
Local shelters prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
White Flag night in effect for Evansville area
Fire damages 3 homes on W. Delaware St. in Evansville
Fire damages 3 west side homes; Man credits good neighbor for making it out
Car hits house in Henderson
Car crashes into Henderson house

Latest News

Friday marks the end of an era for Brady Allen as the starting quarterback of the Gibson...
Quarterback Brady Allen making dreams come true for Gibson Southern community
Quarterback Brady Allen making dreams come true for Gibson Southern community
Quarterback Brady Allen making dreams come true for Gibson Southern community
Former Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery returned to his alma mater Tuesday to receive...
Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery reflects on early pro career
NCAA Women’s Basketball: Ashland vs. USI
NCAA Women’s Basketball: Ashland vs. USI