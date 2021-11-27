Francisco fire officials in dispute with town board

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - The Francisco Fire Department’s trailer and other equipment were found vandalized, according to town fire officials.

This comes as the fire department is currently in a dispute with the town board.

The volunteer fire chief and the assistant volunteer fire chief were broadcasted on Facebook Live from the Francisco ball field on Friday.

In the video, both say a trailer and another piece of equipment used for fundraising events were found damaged. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office came to make a report.

The fire officials say they were recently given an eviction notice to get the trailers off the fire department property.

Both say they didn’t have a chance to before the trailer and equipment disappeared. Fire officials say they believe the town board is responsible.

14 News reached out to the town board president, but his voicemail was full.

We also reached out to the town attorney with no answer.

14 News also asked the sheriff for a copy of the theft and vandalism report.

The fire department is all volunteers, but they do receive some funding from the town.

Last year, the Francisco Town Council took aim at a different agency, voting to abolish the Francisco Police Department.

We will keep following this story as more developments occur.

