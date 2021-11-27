Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home

EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home(Gray News)
By Monica Watkins and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A death investigation is now underway in Evansville.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Taylor Avenue on Friday night in reference to a deceased subject.

Officials say the caller stated that he came to visit his father. After entering the home, the caller said he found his father unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

Fire and AMR crews responded, and later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Rowans
Evansville Police: Man stabbed at Thanksgiving gathering
Fire damages 3 homes on W. Delaware St. in Evansville
Fire damages 3 west side homes; Man credits good neighbor for making it out
Car hits house in Henderson
Car crashes into Henderson house
Gibson Southern football overcomes double-digit deficit to win program’s first state title
Gibson Southern football overcomes double-digit deficit to win program’s first state title
Friday marks the end of an era for Brady Allen as the starting quarterback of the Gibson...
Quarterback Brady Allen making dreams come true for Gibson Southern community

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Francisco fire officials in dispute with town board
Francisco fire officials in dispute with town board
As the holidays inch closer, people order goods online. If you buy from Amazon, there’s a...
Some delivery drivers use their own personal cars to drop off packages
Francisco fire officials in dispute with town board
Francisco fire officials in dispute with town board