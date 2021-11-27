EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A death investigation is now underway in Evansville.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Taylor Avenue on Friday night in reference to a deceased subject.

Officials say the caller stated that he came to visit his father. After entering the home, the caller said he found his father unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

Fire and AMR crews responded, and later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

