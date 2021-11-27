Cooler weather returns Sunday and Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warm breeze from the south-southwest paired with plenty of sunshine pushed our temperatures into the mid 50s this afternoon. A weak cold front will move through overnight. It won’t bring us any rain, but we will see a few more clouds late tonight into early Sunday morning. The main impact is that it will change our wind direction.

Sunday will be a little breezy at times, but this will be a chilly wind from the northwest at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. As a result, our temperatures will top out in the upper 40s Sunday afternoon despite mostly sunny skies. Sunday night will be mostly clear, calm and cold with lows in the mid 20s.

The first half of Monday will be calm as well with high temperatures in the upper 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. However, a warm front will swing through our region Monday evening. Once again, this will not bring us any rain, just a change in our wind direction.

That flow of warm air will continue through the rest of the workweek, pushing our temperatures in the mid 50s Tuesday, upper 50s Wednesday, and low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will pass through our region as we head into the weekend. That may bring us a slight chance of rain Friday into Saturday, but the primary impact will once again be a shift in our wind direction. That cold front will usher in cooler air from the northwest and drop our high temperatures about 10° back into the low to mid 50s Saturday.

