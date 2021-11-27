Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall

Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as...
Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.

KOMO reports that officers working in the mall saw a small group that got into a dispute and escalated with gunfire.

The suspects fled the mall. As of Saturday morning, there have been no reported arrests.

Authorities said the shooting in Tacoma, south of Seattle, was reported just after 7 p.m. on Friday near the mall’s food court.

Tacoma police say the person shot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. It’s unclear what condition the injured person was in as of Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Rowans
Evansville Police: Man stabbed at Thanksgiving gathering
Fire damages 3 homes on W. Delaware St. in Evansville
Fire damages 3 west side homes; Man credits good neighbor for making it out
Car hits house in Henderson
Car crashes into Henderson house
Gibson Southern football overcomes double-digit deficit to win program’s first state title
Gibson Southern football overcomes double-digit deficit to win program’s first state title
Friday marks the end of an era for Brady Allen as the starting quarterback of the Gibson...
Quarterback Brady Allen making dreams come true for Gibson Southern community

Latest News

EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting
Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison,...
Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later