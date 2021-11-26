Quarterback Brady Allen making dreams come true for Gibson Southern community

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - While the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium is a first for the Gibson Southern football program, it also marks the end of an era.

“It’s just been an incredible group of kids,” Chris Allen, father of Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen said. “They’ve always been tight-knit, we’ve known for a long time it was a special group.”

“It’s been a dream of ours since fifth grade,” Brady said. “We’ve always talked about having the chance to play at Lucas Oil, so to finally be there - if you’re going to end it, that’s where you want to end it.”

Brady will play in his final game with the Titans in the Class 3A state championship on Friday. This season, the senior signal-caller has completed over 70% of his passes for 3,855 yards and 53 touchdowns.

For his high school career, he’s thrown 11,520 total passing yards, which ranks second in state history. Meanwhile, the four-year starter is Indiana’s all-time record holder for passing touchdowns with 144 dimes to the end zone.

Next year, Brady is taking his talents to Purdue University. Coincidently, he’s set to face his future roommate, Brebeuf Jesuit defensive lineman Joe Strickland, in the state title game Friday.

“It was Week 1 - we have all the Purdue commits in a group chat, so I texted them all and said good luck this season, and after that, I said Joe - I’ll see you Week 15,” Brady said.

As families gather for Thanksgiving, the Allen family has a lot to be grateful for.

“Extremely proud of him because of the way he’s handled himself,” Chris said. “Just like last week after the game, the first person he ran to was his brother. He said this is for you.”

Brady’s brother, Grant, was a member of the Gibson Southern team that advanced to semistate back in 2015.

So in the spirit of Thanksgiving, not only is Brady making history for his family, but for the entire Gibson Southern community.

“This community has come together more than ever,” Julie Allen, Brady’s mother said. “We get new messages and calls every day. It’s just been a wonderful journey.”

“These guys don’t know what kind of heroes they are yet,” Chris said. “They’re going to be talked about forever.”

Gibson Southern (13-1) will face Brebeuf Jesuit (12-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 2:30 p.m. CST on Friday.

“Strapping it up one last time, knowing that we may not ever get to play together again, that we won’t,” Brady said. “Giving each other everything we’ve got, all the hard work we’ve put in over the years. Just enjoying every last moment we have.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.