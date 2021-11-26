Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a bitterly cold morning with temperatures in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the mid-teens, we only climbed in the mid 30s to low 40s this afternoon despite plenty of sunshine!

There is warmer weather on the way! We had a chilly wind from the northwest this morning, but the wind turned calm this afternoon, and now the wind will gradually pick back up from the south overnight. As a result, our temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, then hold steady in the mid to upper 20s overnight under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be a little breezy but warmer with winds from the southwest at around 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Our temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny, but there will be a few scattered clouds, especially across the northern half of the Tri-State. I cannot be completely ruled out a stray sprinkle north of I-64, but it looks like any chance of rain will most likely stay north of the Tri-State.

A few clouds will hang around Saturday night as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 30s, but our wind direction will change again as we head into Sunday.

Sunday will be breezy as well, but now it will be a chilly wind coming from the northwest at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. That will drop our high temperatures back into the mid 40s. There will be a few clouds Sunday morning, but the afternoon looks sunny.

Our weather stays partly to mostly sunny and dry Monday through Thursday of next week. Our wind direction will change once again on Monday, kicking off another warm-up. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Monday, mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and low 60s Thursday!

Friday will also be warmer than normal with highs around 60°, but an approaching cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain and a cool-down as we head into next weekend.

