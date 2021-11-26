Helfrich Park Gateway Garden lights up Christmas display

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Helfrich Park Gateway Garden is lighting up for the Christmas season.

The display is in honor of former Westside Improvement Association President Charlie Stocker.

WIA officials say Stocker had a vision of a display like this one before he passed away.

People will notice the light display if they drive by the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Maryland Street on Evansville’s west side.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.