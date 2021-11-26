Birthday Club
Hadi Shrine Circus returns to Ford Center following one-year absence

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 87th annual Hadi Shrine Circus made its 2021 debut at the Ford Center on Thursday night.

This year, officials say the circus is back and better than ever after getting canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.

The event typically draws thousands of people, and event organizers are hoping for a similar turnout.

Dozens of performers are set to take the stage over Thanksgiving weekend.

Tickets for this year’s performance are still available.

Click here to buy your tickets now.

The event has eight showtimes. The full schedule is listed below:

  • Thursday, November 25 – 5 p.m.
  • Friday, November 26 – 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 27 – 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 28 – 3 p.m.

