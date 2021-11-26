Fire damages 3 west side homes; Man credits good neighbor for making it out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews are battling a large fire on the west side.

It broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of West Delaware Street.

We’re told the fire started at one home that became fully engulfed in flames. Then, the fire spread to the homes on either side.

Firefighters say the middle home collapsed and is a total loss.

A man in one of the neighboring homes that caught fire says some pets are still unaccounted for, but all people made it out of the home. He says the Red Cross is helping, because now his family is displaced.

He also says if it wasn’t for a neighbor beating on his windows and doors, he wouldn’t have known about the fire.

Officials say that good neighbor has some minor injuries to her hands from beating on the windows.

They also say one firefighter received some minor burns to the face.

Neighbors say they house where the fire began has been empty for years, but recently some crews have been inside doing work.

Right now, the fire is still under investigation.

