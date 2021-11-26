Birthday Club
Evansville store celebrates one-year anniversary of opening

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A small business on West Franklin Street is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Friday.

Philthy Vintage Clothing is a place where customers can buy, sell and trade vintage shirts, shoes, hats, jackets and so much more. The shop opened on Black Friday last year and has been growing ever since.

The owner tells 14 News the business has grown so much that he’s running out of space for all of his apparel.

“This whole wall where the jacket rack is now? Originally, that was a big counter,” Phillip Ashenbremer, owner of Philthy Vintage Clothing said. “We ended up cutting a third of the counter out, got rid of it and moved the counter to the back so we could add another rack, and there’s literally no more room.”

Ashenbremer also said some of the most unique items he has received include relics of Evansville’s past.

