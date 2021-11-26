Evansville Police: Man stabbed at Thanksgiving gathering

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a man at a Thanksgiving gathering.

Officers say there were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday to the 5200 block of Warren Drive where the victim had been stabbed in the back.

The woman who lives in the house says she had people over, and Brett Rowans was supposed to come after they left. She says she was cooking a turkey for him.

The woman says Rowans and his girlfriend showed up early, before the turkey was ready.

The other people were still there, one of whom the woman says has a history of hostility with Rowans.

Witnesses say it didn’t take long for Rowans and the victim to start fighting.

The affidavit shows Rowans threatened to kill his girlfriend when she told him to stop.

At some point during the fight, the victim was stabbed, and witnesses say Rowans left.

Police say they found Rowans at his house, but he denied stabbing anyone.

He’s charged with battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation.

