Evansville group prepares for World Axe Throwing Championships

By Samantha Johnson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State residents all have something to be thankful for this holiday season, but those at the Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company are grateful for the chance to cut their teeth at the World Axe Throwing Championships.

“There’s 1,208-plus competitors across the world who are going to be there,” Kyle Rickenbaugh said. “The finals of the event on Sunday are going to be on ESPN - three of us throwing in the World Axe Throwing Championships, and three of us throwing in the World Knife Throwing Championships as well.”

Like most axe and knife throwers, it started as a hobby for Rickenbaugh.

“Played sports growing up, and like most people that ends at the high school and collegiate level,” Rickenbaugh said. “Started throwing axes in early 2019 and really didn’t expect to progress like I have and like my other throwers have. But it’s pretty cool to have that opportunity to make it to not only a national stage, but an international stage as well.”

He and his wife, Amanda, now own Plaid and Timber, and it’s not only a place for the public to come unwind, but also a place for Kyle to get some reps in.

“It is a very fun stress-relieving activity,” Kyle said. “When it comes to practice, I mean I get most of my practice coaching customers in here.”

Kyle and Amanda will join two other axe throwers in representing Evansville on the international stage. So while people carve their turkey for Thanksgiving, the Plaid and Timber team have their minds set on carving out a piece of history.

The World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships will make its first cuts on December 10 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

