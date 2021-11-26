Birthday Club
Downtown Evansville shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In downtown Evansville, shop owners are hoping for a big rebound this year on Small Business Saturday.

These owners are hoping people will pass the online stores and take the time to support the local economy.

14 News spoke with Posh on Main owner Vicki Bohleber, who says that it is more important than ever to shop locally.

“People are beginning to shop again the way they did before the pandemic,” Bohleber said. “So we’re hoping that they will know that shopping local is the best thing because that money stays here in the community.”

Bohleber also added she welcomes the idea of having smaller vendors set up inside the old Stratman’s Pharmacy to not just keep warm, but to use a historic vacant space.

