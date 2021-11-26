Birthday Club
Christmas season underway in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tis the season for checking out Christmas lights in the Tri-State.

Daviess County is lighting up Panther Creek Park on Friday night. The cost is $5 per vehicle to drive through the popular light display.

Last year, children could take part in a scavenger hunt to find “Indy the Eagle,” and organizers say that’s back again this year.

The lights are on from 6-9 p.m. every night until January 2.

Also in Owensboro, the city is starting its inaugural 12 Days of Christmas celebration. Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from now all the way through Christmas, the city will host holiday-themed events for the public.

Crews decked out the riverfront with Christmas decorations to prepare for this brand-new celebration. The two big attractions for people to keep their eye on are the outdoor ice skating rink at the Owensboro Convention Center, as well as a lights and music show at the Smothers Park fountains.

It’s $10 to hit the ice for those who need skate rentals, or $8 for people who bring their own.

