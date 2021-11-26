Birthday Club
Car crashes into Henderson house

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A driver is in the hospital after police say she drove her car into a home in Henderson.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Obryne Street. That’s near Mill Street.

Police say a car ran off the road and hit a house. They say the car went all the way into the home.

Emergency crews were able to pull the driver from the wreckage. Police say the 26-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say a surveillance camera shows speed was a factor in the crash.

We’re checking in with police to make sure everyone in the home is okay.

