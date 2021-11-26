Birthday Club
Brighter & Colder

Warmer Saturday
5/29 6p 14 Frist Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received nearly 1/2-inch of rain on Thanksgiving. Mostly sunny and brisk with high temps in the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Tonight, clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps elevated into the lower 50s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Sunday, partly sunny and cooler with high temps in the mid-40s.

