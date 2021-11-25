White Flag night in effect for Evansville area
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With temperatures expected to drop below freezing, United Caring Services in Evansville has declared Friday a White Flag night.
This means the center will be offering shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay.
We are told the doors will open on the 300 block of Sixth Street in downtown Evansville at 7 p.m.
