White Flag night in effect for Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With temperatures expected to drop below freezing, United Caring Services in Evansville has declared Friday a White Flag night.

[14 FIRST ALERT: Clear and cold Friday]

This means the center will be offering shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay.

We are told the doors will open on the 300 block of Sixth Street in downtown Evansville at 7 p.m.

