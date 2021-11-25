Video game enthusiasts lining up early for Black Friday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Some passionate video game fans in Newburgh are already lined up for Black Friday deals.

The GameStop location on Bell Road put up signs on their window, saying the store had a limited stock of the newest game consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X.

14 News asked a couple of those waiting just how long they had been braving the elements to grab their favorite system. Some people say they have been in line as early as 8 a.m. Thursday.

Others say they resorted to getting in line early due to online stores quickly running out of stock.

