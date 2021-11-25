Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tri-State Marine paralyzed in Kabul Airport attacks continues road to recovery

By Tricia Macke, Jessica Schmidt and Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart was among the service members wounded in the Kabul Airport attacks on Aug. 26. For the first time since she was injured, Cpl. Lainhart talked about what happened that day with FOX19 NOW.

Cpl. Lainhart was working with the withdrawal of U.S. troops and refugees in the frantic final days of the U.S. involvement in the war in Afghanistan when the attack happened.

Thirteen service members died in the attacks.

The Dearborn County native was left paralyzed.

Two surgeries and three months later, Cpl. Lainhart is still in the hospital.

Caption

Cpl. Lainhart’s recovery has taken her from Walter Reed in Washington to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

When news of what happened to her first spread, Cpl. Lainhart’s hometown community immediately stepped up to show love for their fellow Hoosier.

Students and teachers at Sunman-Dearborn Community schools started a t-shirt fundraiser with the proceeds going to the Lainhart family.

There were so many letters coming in for the Marine that her parents had to set up a P.O. box just for the support messages.

Cpl. Lainhart says she is amazed at the amount of support she has received.

“It’s absolutely insane. Uhm, yeah, I just, it’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable,” she explained. “I’m sure there’s more at home. You know I haven’t seen pictures, but I have received so much stuff. And some, like just so many messages, so many people wanting to see how I’m doing. It’s awesome.”

So, what’s next for Cpl. Lainhart?

While she agrees, once a Marine always a Marine, it might be time to consider a post-military career, she says.

“It really just depends on my progress and everything like that,” Cpl. Lainhart explained. “I would assume I’d be getting out of the military. But yeah, like you [Tricia Macke] said, once Marine always a Marine. I am very grateful for my service and things that I’ve learned, you know.”

Despite everything she has been through, the decision to join the Marines is one Cpl. Lainhart said she does not regret.

Follow Cpl. Lainhart’s recovery here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Local shelters prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
White Flag night in effect for Evansville area
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office warns public about scam threat
A woman in Tell City organized a "Stranger Thanksgiving for lonely people or those struggling...
Woman hosts ‘Stranger Thanksgiving’ dinner in Tell City
Police seize more than 10 pounds of marijuana, other drugs in Henderson

Latest News

Brett Rowans
Evansville Police: Man stabbed at Thanksgiving gathering
Car hits house in Henderson
Car crashes into Henderson house
Fire damages 3 homes on W. Delaware St. in Evansville
Fire damages 3 west side homes; Man credits good neighbor for making it out
Fire damages 3 west side homes; Man credits good neighbor for making it out
Fire damages 3 west side homes; Man credits good neighbor for making it out
Black Friday Sunrise Headlines
Black Friday Sunrise Headlines