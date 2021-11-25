Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFIE) - We got an exclusive jailhouse interview with a woman accused in the death of a three-year-old. Jazmynn Brown says she was shocked to find out she’s facing a murder charge.

Several fire departments put out a wildland fire in Union County. Officials say it spread several acres.

The balloons are ready and the marching bands are tuning up. The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is just hours away from the start line.

Before the pie is served, many will be hitting the streets for Evansville’s Turkey Day 5K.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Left: Jalen Packer. Center: Kera Watt. Right: Dustin Duncan.
3 people arrested on drug-related charges in Gibson Co.
Amber Dawn Lazo.
Former EPD officer sentenced on welfare fraud charges

32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning.
Evansville Rescue Mission receives $5K donation.
Perry County graphic
‘Thanksgiving Stranger Dinner’ happening in Tell City
Free Thanksgiving buffet happening on Haynie’s Corner