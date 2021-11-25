‘Thanksgiving Stranger Dinner’ happening in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - If you don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving in Tell City, there’ll be a warm meal waiting at the first annual “Thanksgiving Stranger Dinner.”

Organizers say they planned it because they didn’t want anyone to be alone for the holidays.

It’s set for 11 to 2 at First Baptist Church.

That’s on 13th Street in Tell City.

