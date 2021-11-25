Birthday Club
Tanner Holbrook looks back on being in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For three years, our Tanner Holbrook took part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

He was a trombone player in the Macy’s Great American Marching Bank in 2012 and then in 2013 and 2014, he was a drum major.

Tanner tells us the most interesting thing was the 2 a.m. wake-up call to go and rehearse on Herald Square on Thanksgiving morning.

The Macy’s Band is the fourth band on Thanksgiving morning.

