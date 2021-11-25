Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea...
Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea said Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, it'll launch a government-led task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption, about two months after the country's president offered to look into ending the centuries-old eating practice.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it will launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice.

The government on Thursday stopped short of saying the task force would ban dog meat.

The seemingly vague stance drew quick protests from both dog farmers and animal rights activists.

Recent surveys indicate more people oppose banning dog meat even as its consumption has rapidly fallen among younger people.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Left: Jalen Packer. Center: Kera Watt. Right: Dustin Duncan.
3 people arrested on drug-related charges in Gibson Co.
Amber Dawn Lazo.
Former EPD officer sentenced on welfare fraud charges

Latest News

32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning.
32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning
FILE - Supporters of Native Americans pause following a prayer during the 38th National Day of...
Tribes to mourn on Thanksgiving: ‘No reason to celebrate’
Evansville Rescue Mission receives $5K donation.
Evansville Rescue Mission receives $5K donation
Perry County graphic
‘Thanksgiving Stranger Dinner’ happening in Tell City
32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning
32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning