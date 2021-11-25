Several fire departments work to put out Union Co. land fire

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire departments put out a wild land fire.

The Sturgis Fire Department posted about the fire on its Facebook page.

Officials say it spread many acres on Highway 141 near the Pride Community.

The post said firefighters from Union, Henderson, Webster and Crittenden counties were all there to put it out.

Officials say winds and dry conditions drove the fire.

