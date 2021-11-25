Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Several fire departments work to put out Union Co. land fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire departments put out a wild land fire.

The Sturgis Fire Department posted about the fire on its Facebook page.

Officials say it spread many acres on Highway 141 near the Pride Community.

The post said firefighters from Union, Henderson, Webster and Crittenden counties were all there to put it out.

Officials say winds and dry conditions drove the fire.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Left: Jalen Packer. Center: Kera Watt. Right: Dustin Duncan.
3 people arrested on drug-related charges in Gibson Co.
Amber Dawn Lazo.
Former EPD officer sentenced on welfare fraud charges

Latest News

32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning.
32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning
Evansville Rescue Mission receives $5K donation.
Evansville Rescue Mission receives $5K donation
Perry County graphic
‘Thanksgiving Stranger Dinner’ happening in Tell City
32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning
32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning
Free Thanksgiving buffet happening on Haynie’s Corner