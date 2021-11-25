Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign heating up for holiday season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army held their annual Thanksgiving community lunch in Henderson on Thursday.

Dozens of cars lined the parking lot of the organization’s center on Washington Street for the drive-thru service.

People also had the option of walking up or getting their food delivered right to them.

Organizers say they are thankful for the handful of volunteers who helped cook, plate, and deliver food to those who needed a Thanksgiving meal this year.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Salvation Army of Henderson is also going full steam ahead to meet its fundraising goals. The annual Red Kettle campaign has been running for a couple of weeks now, but they are urging the community to give what they can when they see those famous red kettles around town.

Captain Benny Carringer says despite the strong start to this year’s fundraising, they are still behind compared to where they usually are this time of the year.

“Our goal this year is $105,000, we have until Christmas Eve to raise that,” Carringer said. “Right now, we’re only at about 19% of that goal, so $19,000 raised. So we need to get out and donate to those kettles, and get out and help us reach the funding that is needed to continue the programs that the Salvation Army offers.”

To make a final push, Captain Crystal Carringer will be ringing a bell on their roof for ten hours on December 11, starting at 8 a.m.

