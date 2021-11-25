Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign heating up for holiday season

Salvation Army of Henderson organizes Thanksgiving community lunch
Dozens of cars lined the parking lot of the Salvation Army's center on Washington Street in...
Dozens of cars lined the parking lot of the Salvation Army's center on Washington Street in Henderson for the annual Thanksgiving community lunch on Thursday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army held their annual Thanksgiving community lunch in Henderson on Thursday.

Dozens of cars lined the parking lot of the organization’s center on Washington Street for the drive-thru service.

People also had the option of walking up or getting their food delivered right to them.

Organizers say they are thankful for the handful of volunteers who helped cook, plate, and deliver food to those who needed a Thanksgiving meal this year.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Salvation Army of Henderson is also going full steam ahead to meet its fundraising goals. The annual Red Kettle campaign has been running for a couple of weeks now, but they are urging the community to give what they can when they see those famous red kettles around town.

Captain Benny Carringer says despite the strong start to this year’s fundraising, they are still behind compared to where they usually are this time of the year.

“Our goal this year is $105,000, we have until Christmas Eve to raise that,” Carringer said. “Right now, we’re only at about 19% of that goal, so $19,000 raised. So we need to get out and donate to those kettles, and get out and help us reach the funding that is needed to continue the programs that the Salvation Army offers.”

To make a final push, Captain Crystal Carringer will be ringing a bell on their roof for ten hours on December 11, starting at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Left: Jalen Packer. Center: Kera Watt. Right: Dustin Duncan.
3 people arrested on drug-related charges in Gibson Co.
Amber Dawn Lazo.
Former EPD officer sentenced on welfare fraud charges

Latest News

Perry County graphic
‘Thanksgiving Stranger Dinner’ happening in Tell City
Free Thanksgiving buffet held on Haynie’s Corner
Free Thanksgiving buffet held on Haynie’s Corner
The Salvation Army is one of many organizations that expands their programs for the holidays.
Homelessness and poverty services ramp up for holiday season
Homelessness and poverty services ramp up for holiday season
Homelessness and poverty services ramp up for holiday season