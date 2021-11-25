Pippero Pup Park officially opens in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A brand new place to take your dog for some playtime has opened its doors this week in Warrick County.

After a soft opening on Tuesday, Pippero Pup Park is now open to the public. Located within Friedman Park, it has a shelter, toys and plenty of space for dogs of all sizes to run around.

One owner who brought her dogs Wednesday told 14 News why she stepped up to become a founding member of the park.

“What drove me to do it is our dogs just need somewhere to run, sniff and have that socialization that they need to meet new friends,” park donor Rondalyn Johnson said. “And parents can take a relaxing sit-back along the fence, or sit on the bench and watch them play.”

Johnson said the park hopes to add a water spout and bathing station in the future, and is still accepting donations to meet those goals.

