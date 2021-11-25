Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Pippero Pup Park officially opens in Newburgh

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A brand new place to take your dog for some playtime has opened its doors this week in Warrick County.

After a soft opening on Tuesday, Pippero Pup Park is now open to the public. Located within Friedman Park, it has a shelter, toys and plenty of space for dogs of all sizes to run around.

One owner who brought her dogs Wednesday told 14 News why she stepped up to become a founding member of the park.

“What drove me to do it is our dogs just need somewhere to run, sniff and have that socialization that they need to meet new friends,” park donor Rondalyn Johnson said. “And parents can take a relaxing sit-back along the fence, or sit on the bench and watch them play.”

Johnson said the park hopes to add a water spout and bathing station in the future, and is still accepting donations to meet those goals.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
James Fairchild
Evansville man back in jail facing 25 counts of child molestation
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
Grayville death investigation underway.
Man charged with murder in Grayville shooting

Latest News

Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Owensboro family loses house to fire
Owensboro family loses house to fire
The National Network for Safe Communities is working together with the EPD to combat crimes...
EPD partnering with national organization to combat violent crime
Owensboro family loses house to fire
Owensboro family loses house to fire