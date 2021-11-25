Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Left: Jalen Packer. Center: Kera Watt. Right: Dustin Duncan.
3 people arrested on drug-related charges in Gibson Co.
Amber Dawn Lazo.
Former EPD officer sentenced on welfare fraud charges

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo taken on Oct. 26, 2016, Pakistan's Inam Khan, owner of a book shop,...
National Geographic’s famed ‘Afghan Girl’ evacuated to Italy
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning.
32nd Turkey Day 5K takes place in downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning
Police walk by an inflated helium balloon of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids