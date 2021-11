EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can grab a free Thanksgiving meal in Haynie’s Corner today.

Neighborhood businesses and volunteers will be serving up those holiday favorites from the Sauced ballroom.

That’s from 11 until 3.

A post on the Haynie’s Corner Instagram says anyone is welcome to enjoy the free buffet.

