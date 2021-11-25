Fire destroys Ohio Co. home

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed an Ohio County home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on State Route 1414 near Mt. Moriah Church Road in Ohio County.

Officials say a fire spread from a vehicle to the home.

Fire crews say the pickup truck was fully engulfed when they got on scene and flames reached a trailer home nearby.

Crews say no one was injured.

That fire is under investigation.

