Fire destroys Ohio Co. home
Flames spread from truck to home
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed an Ohio County home Wednesday afternoon.
It happened on State Route 1414 near Mt. Moriah Church Road in Ohio County.
Officials say a fire spread from a vehicle to the home.
Fire crews say the pickup truck was fully engulfed when they got on scene and flames reached a trailer home nearby.
Crews say no one was injured.
That fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.