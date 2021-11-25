Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the people charged in the death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman in October spoke out this week about the case. Police say the girl died after being exposed to fentanyl pills.

Jazmynn Brown is one of six people charged in connection to Opperman’s death.

Brown is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing murder and drug dealing charges.

“It’s a big eye-opener,” Brown said. “I wish I could go back in time.”

14 News presented the police affidavit to Brown with her statements to police about that night. On Wednesday, she disagreed with most of it.

Brown was roommates with Makaylee Opperman, Kamari’s mother. Police say when they found Kamari unresponsive at her grandparent’s home, they went to search Jazmynn and Makaylee’s home.

Police say they found one of Jazmynn’s sons alone and had to give him Narcan.

Police say one officer broke protocol to get the child to the hospital as soon as possible, or they say he may not have made it.

“If the pills that were there were out of reach of my son, there was no way he could have gotten into any of them,” Brown said.

Brown says she locked the door to her bedroom that night. Police say the kids had gotten into the pills in Brown’s nightstand while she was at work.

“I don’t believe it was my stuff the kids got into,” Brown said.

Brown says when she learned her charges, she was shocked.

“I just don’t understand why I’m being charged with felony murder,” Brown said. “I wasn’t at home when Makaylee’s kids got into pills. I wasn’t there, her kids weren’t around me when her daughter passed away so I don’t know why I’m being charged with that. That totally blew my mind.”

Affidavits state Brown would often sell drugs to people who came to the home.

“Regardless of the drugs in the home, we were careful,” she said. “The kids were never exposed to anything, no drug dealing, no drugs.”

Brown says she hopes all of her charges get dropped.

14 News asked Brown how responsible she feels for Kamari’s death.

“I don’t feel responsible at all for Kamari’s death, because I don’t believe that Kamari got into anything of mine,” Brown said. “I hurt for Kamari, I mourn for her, I hurt for her mother that she’s going through this too, but it doesn’t have anything to do with me.”

Brown’s next court appearance will be on January 4 at 9 a.m.

