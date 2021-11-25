Evansville Rescue Mission receives $5K donation
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ResCare Community Living is donating $45,000 to area food banks throughout the state.
Evansville Rescue Mission is one of them.
The organization will give each a $5,000 check.
ResCare Community Living has had a presence in Indiana for more than 30 years, providing care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
