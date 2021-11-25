Evansville Rescue Mission receives $5K donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ResCare Community Living is donating $45,000 to area food banks throughout the state.

Evansville Rescue Mission is one of them.

The organization will give each a $5,000 check.

ResCare Community Living has had a presence in Indiana for more than 30 years, providing care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.