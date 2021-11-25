Daviess County Sheriff’s Office warns public about scam threat

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A quick heads up from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office as the agency says a scammer has made several calls acting as a deputy from its office.

Officials say the scammer has even gone as far as recording the office’s voicemail.

As a reminder, the sheriff’s office says deputies will never request payment of any kind over the phone, and if anyone receives a phone call asking for money, officials want people to know it’s a scam.

You can read the full statement from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in the social media post below:

