Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office warns public about scam threat

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has asked for a $135,000 budget increase from fiscal court...
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has asked for a $135,000 budget increase from fiscal court to raise court security officer wages(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A quick heads up from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office as the agency says a scammer has made several calls acting as a deputy from its office.

Officials say the scammer has even gone as far as recording the office’s voicemail.

As a reminder, the sheriff’s office says deputies will never request payment of any kind over the phone, and if anyone receives a phone call asking for money, officials want people to know it’s a scam.

You can read the full statement from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in the social media post below:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Left: Jalen Packer. Center: Kera Watt. Right: Dustin Duncan.
3 people arrested on drug-related charges in Gibson Co.
Amber Dawn Lazo.
Former EPD officer sentenced on welfare fraud charges

Latest News

The GameStop location on Bell Road in Newburgh put up signs on their window, saying the store...
Video game enthusiasts lining up early for Black Friday
32nd Turkey Day 5K takes place in downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning
32nd Turkey Day 5K takes place in downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning
Free Thanksgiving buffet held on Haynie’s Corner
Free Thanksgiving buffet held on Haynie’s Corner
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign heating up for holiday season
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign heating up for holiday season
Carousel Restaurant carries on tradition of staying open on Thanksgiving
Carousel Restaurant carries on tradition of staying open on Thanksgiving