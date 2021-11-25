Clear and cold Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This Thanksgiving started a little soggy with widespread showers from about 5 to 7 AM, but that rain moved out to the southeast by midday. In total, most of us pick up around 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain, but a few locations did get closer to 1″.

As that rain moved out, our wind direction changed, and colder air moved in from the northwest. Our temperatures held steady in the upper 40s to around 50° through the first half of the day, but we quickly fell back through the 40s this afternoon, and now we are dipping into the 30s.

Overnight, the clouds will clear out, but cold air will continue to flow into the Tri-State with winds from the northwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph. Our temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 20s by Friday morning, but the wind chills may dip as low as the mid to upper teens, so bundle up if you plan on catching those early bird deals!

Friday will be sunny, but it will stay chilly all day. It will probably take us until about 10 AM to get above freezing, we will reach the mid 30s by midday, then we will briefly break into the low 40s Friday afternoon. Some locations may only make it into the upper 30s.

Our temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to around 30° under mostly clear skies Friday night, but our wind direction will also change, pushing warmer air up from the south as we head into the weekend.

Saturday will be breezy with winds from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts up to 18 mph. That will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. I cannot completely rule out a stray shower Saturday afternoon and evening, especially north of I-64, but most of us will stay dry.

Our wind direction will change again Sunday night. Sunday will also be breezy, but now it will be a cold wind from the northwest. That will drop our highs back into the mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

We will see a gradual warm-up next week with highs in the low 50s Monday, mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and upper 50s Thursday.

