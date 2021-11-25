Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
James Fairchild
Evansville man back in jail facing 25 counts of child molestation
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
Grayville death investigation underway.
Man charged with murder in Grayville shooting

Latest News

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood
Owensboro family loses house to fire
Owensboro family loses house to fire
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
The National Network for Safe Communities is working together with the EPD to combat crimes...
EPD partnering with national organization to combat violent crime