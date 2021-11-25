Carousel Restaurant carries on tradition of staying open on Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over the course of the day on Thursday, people crammed into the Carousel Restaurant on Thanksgiving for a hot, home-cooked meal.

“This is our busiest time of year,” Jeffery Kline, the Carousel’s main cook said.

Kline says to ensure the day goes smoothly, restaurant staff has to put in hours of preparation.

“It’s two days’ worth of prep,” Kline said. “About 24 hours worth of work that goes into this.”

Kline says the Carousel made a total of 26 turkeys, seven cases of yams, over 100 pounds of stuffing and about 10 gallons of gravy.

“We have turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, yams, cranberries, pumpkin pies,” Kenneth Ward, owner of the restaurant said.

The owners, Misty and Kenneth Ward, say they go all out to make sure each person who spends their Thanksgiving at the Carousel has a good experience.

“A lot of our clientele at Carousel are older, elderly people, so we like to give back to them as well,” Misty said. “That way they can still enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner whether they have family or not.”

Kline says putting smiles on peoples’ faces makes the hard work worth it.

“At the end of the day, you feel good because you provided so many families with a good experience here, so that is what I strive for,” Kline said.

Misty and Kenneth echoed that sentiment.

“It’s very rewarding,” Misty said. “Kenny and I like to do a big part in the community, and making sure our everyday customers are taken care of means the world to us.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.