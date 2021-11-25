A.M. Showers

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds and rain this morning then windy and turning colder this afternoon. Projected rainfall near 1/2-inch. High temperatures in the uppers 40s but temps dropping into the lower 40s late this afternoon. Tonight, clearing and colder with flurries possible. Low temps in the lower 20s.

Friday, mostly sunny and brisk with high temps in the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Friday night, clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps elevated into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

