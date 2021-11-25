Birthday Club
32nd Turkey Day 5K set for downtown Evansville Thanksgiving morning

By Jessica Costello
Published: Nov. 25, 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Runners are set to earn their day’s indulgence at Evansville’s Turkey Day 5K Thanksgiving morning.

We’re still waiting on official numbers, but for years, more than 2,000 runners and walkers bolt from the starting line, near the Ford Center, beginning at 8 a.m.

For many, this race is a tradition, with new runners joining the pack every year.

It’s the 32nd year for the event, and the goal remains the same: have fun while raising money for Evansville Goodwill.

This 5K supports the community by providing resources to Evansville Goodwill’s job placement and training programs, which help people with barriers to employment find work and become more self-sufficient.

Volunteers were out early Thursday morning to get things set up. Packet pick-up for the runners will begin at 6:30.

If you’re in downtown Evansville, be on alert while driving around those runners.

