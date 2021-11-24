Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We got an update on the Grayville murder investigation. An Illinois attorney tells us a 56-year-old man has been charged with murder.

A jury found three pharmaceutical chains responsible for part of the opioid epidemic. Those three chains say they plan to appeal the decision.

You won’t want to miss this. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke gave Mikaela Jenkins a tour of the Deaconess Aquatic Center, and it ended with not one, but two surprises.

If you’re traveling today, be prepared. Recent surveys have predicted today to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle hit a man.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

