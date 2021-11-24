Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Watch Mikaela Jenkins’ mural surprise at Deaconess Aquatic Center

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mikaela Jenkins is home in Evansville for the holiday, and was able to take a look at the new Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Tuesday evening, she took a tour with Mayor Winnecke.

What Mikaela didn’t know is that part of that tour included the unveiling of a new mural - of her!

It’s similar to the Lilly King mural that was unveiled in October.

Jenkins brought home two gold medals from the Paralympics this August in Tokyo.

She won the 100-meter butterfly, and she, along with Team USA, won the 400-meter relay.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
Dispatch: Lloyd Expressway back open after crash
One person dead after Saturday crash in Owensboro.
Police identify man who died after motorcycle wreck in Owensboro
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Watch Mikaela Jenkins' mural surprise at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Watch Mikaela Jenkins' mural surprise at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Mater Dei holding prep rally for football team ahead of the state championship.
Mater Dei holding prep rally for football team ahead of state championship
Mater Dei holding prep rally for football team ahead of the state championship.
Mater Dei holds prep rally for football team ahead of state championship
Mater Dei holding prep rally for football team ahead of state championship.
Mater Dei holding prep rally for football team ahead of state championship