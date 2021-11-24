Watch Mikaela Jenkins’ mural surprise at Deaconess Aquatic Center
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mikaela Jenkins is home in Evansville for the holiday, and was able to take a look at the new Deaconess Aquatic Center.
Tuesday evening, she took a tour with Mayor Winnecke.
What Mikaela didn’t know is that part of that tour included the unveiling of a new mural - of her!
It’s similar to the Lilly King mural that was unveiled in October.
Jenkins brought home two gold medals from the Paralympics this August in Tokyo.
She won the 100-meter butterfly, and she, along with Team USA, won the 400-meter relay.
