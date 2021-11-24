Watch Mikaela Jenkins’ mural surprise at Deaconess Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mikaela Jenkins is home in Evansville for the holiday, and was able to take a look at the new Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Tuesday evening, she took a tour with Mayor Winnecke.

What Mikaela didn’t know is that part of that tour included the unveiling of a new mural - of her!

It’s similar to the Lilly King mural that was unveiled in October.

Jenkins brought home two gold medals from the Paralympics this August in Tokyo.

She won the 100-meter butterfly, and she, along with Team USA, won the 400-meter relay.

