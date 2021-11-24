Birthday Club
USI trustees approve bike trail project

By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana officials have approved a project with Trail Heads Southwest Indiana to bring bike trails to the edges of their campus.

Executive Director for Trail Heads Brad Scales said he went to USI and often biked around the area.

“I met a lot of great people out there,” Scales said. “So I’ve always had a passion to develop that property.”

The plans would see USI get around 20 miles worth of off-road trails, some of which will connect to the existing Burdette Park trail.

“The bike parks would include things like dirt jumps, and pump tracks and challenge features,” he said.

As with all of Trail Heads’ projects, there would also be a focus on providing after school biking programs for local schools.

The project would also provide a kind of trail that, for experienced cyclists, hasn’t been available in Evansville.

“It’s extremely limited [in Evansville],” Scales said. “There are trails at Angel Mounds that some mountain bikers do bike on; however, just the level is nowhere near what Evansville should have on its map.”

As of now, Trail Heads is seeking a $1,000,000 grant through the Department of Natural resources.

They’ll be looking to fundraise and volunteer for matched funds before the grant application is due on December 1.

Donations can be made here.

