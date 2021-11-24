Trial date set for Evansville teen accused of murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for one of two teenagers charged in connection to an Evansville man’s death.

17-year old Samajui Barnes is set to go to trial in April.

Barnes and 15-year old Arkee Coleman are accused in the shooting death of 37-year old Jonathan Stitts.

Stitts was found with several gunshot wounds at an apartment building on Parrett Street in October.

Coleman and Barnes both have court hearings next month.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.