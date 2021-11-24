Birthday Club
Trial date set for Evansville teen accused of murder

Samajui Barnes
Samajui Barnes(Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for one of two teenagers charged in connection to an Evansville man’s death.

17-year old Samajui Barnes is set to go to trial in April.

Barnes and 15-year old Arkee Coleman are accused in the shooting death of 37-year old Jonathan Stitts.

Stitts was found with several gunshot wounds at an apartment building on Parrett Street in October.

Coleman and Barnes both have court hearings next month.

