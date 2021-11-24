Travel Season: Wednesday expected to be one of busiest travel days this year

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Recent surveys have predicted the day before Thanksgiving to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

We reported early this week about how busy airports might be but roadways might be just as busy.

According to reports from AAA, airports and roads may be jam-packed this year as the company is predicting 53.4 million people to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up 13% from 2020.

This brings travel volumes within only 5% or pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its decline during the pandemic, up 80% over the last year.

People are also getting more comfortable traveling on the road now.

AAA says car trips are supposed to account for nearly 90% of all trips happening this holiday.

That report says 6.4 million more people are traveling this year compared to last.

For the rest of the holiday season, AAA recommends travelers book their flights and rental cars as soon as possible to make sure you get your spot on the plane or get a car to get back home.

