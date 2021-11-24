Birthday Club
Some Daviess Co. Public Schools going to mask optional after Thanksgiving break

(Live 5)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - New changes are coming for some students in Daviess County Public Schools.

Masks will be optional for middle and high school students starting after Thanksgiving break on Monday.

That includes after-school activities.

Elementary students will still need to wear masks while inside.

All students are required to wear them on buses.

