Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Princeton postal worker honored for helping customer on route

Brandon Neber.
Brandon Neber.(The Postal Service.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Postal Service honored a Princeton postal employee for helping a customer who had fallen while on his route.

Brandon Neber was given the honor of Postmaster General Hero for his actions.

Officials say while delivering mail earlier this year, Neber found one of his customers lying in the yard.

They say it was a hot day and the 75-year-old man did not know how long he had been lying in the sun and was unable to get up.

Postal Service officials tell us that Neber helped the customer get inside his home, notified help, and later returned to check on the customer.

“It gives us great pride to have such an outstanding employee as Brandon,” said Acting Postmaster Lauren Turner. “USPS employees really do look out for their customers”.

The Postmaster General Hero Award is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Fairchild
Evansville man back in jail facing 25 counts of child molestation
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
Grayville death investigation underway.
Man charged with murder in Grayville shooting

Latest News

Indiana officer shoots, wounds man while serving warrant
Shop Owensboro event happening this weekend.
Chamber of commerce holding ‘Shop Owensboro’ event this weekend
Some Daviess Co. Public Schools going to mask optional after Thanksgiving break
Feed Evansville holding Thanksgiving food share event