Princeton postal worker honored for helping customer on route

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Postal Service honored a Princeton postal employee for helping a customer who had fallen while on his route.

Brandon Neber was given the honor of Postmaster General Hero for his actions.

Officials say while delivering mail earlier this year, Neber found one of his customers lying in the yard.

They say it was a hot day and the 75-year-old man did not know how long he had been lying in the sun and was unable to get up.

Postal Service officials tell us that Neber helped the customer get inside his home, notified help, and later returned to check on the customer.

“It gives us great pride to have such an outstanding employee as Brandon,” said Acting Postmaster Lauren Turner. “USPS employees really do look out for their customers”.

The Postmaster General Hero Award is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.