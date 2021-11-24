Police seize more than 10 pounds of marijuana, other drugs in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they had information about drug trafficking at 512 Clay Street.

Officers say Monday, they, along with Kentucky State Police served a search warrant at 512 Clay Street.

Police say they seized more than 10 pounds of high grade marijuana, a 38 special handgun, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia with a approximate street value of over $20,000.

Police say they are still investigating.

