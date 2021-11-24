Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police seize more than 10 pounds of marijuana, other drugs in Henderson

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they had information about drug trafficking at 512 Clay Street.

Officers say Monday, they, along with Kentucky State Police served a search warrant at 512 Clay Street.

Police say they seized more than 10 pounds of high grade marijuana, a 38 special handgun, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia with a approximate street value of over $20,000.

Police say they are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
Ky. judge accused of abuse of power
James Fairchild
Evansville man back in jail facing 25 counts of child molestation
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Lic's implosion damage.
420 Main implosion damages neighboring restaurant
Grayville death investigation underway.
Man charged with murder in Grayville shooting

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 73 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Henderson city officials say a company found PFAS in the groundwater and soil by its facilities.
Henderson leaders hear report about PFAS from Ky. Environmental official
Fire at Grayville, Illinois, home
House heavily damaged by fire in Grayville
Chamber of commerce holding a ‘Shop Owensboro’ event this weekend.
Chamber of commerce holding ‘Shop Owensboro’ event this weekend