Police seize more than 10 pounds of marijuana, other drugs in Henderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they had information about drug trafficking at 512 Clay Street.
Officers say Monday, they, along with Kentucky State Police served a search warrant at 512 Clay Street.
Police say they seized more than 10 pounds of high grade marijuana, a 38 special handgun, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia with a approximate street value of over $20,000.
Police say they are still investigating.
