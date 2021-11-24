Owensboro Health receives ‘A’ from Leapfrog Hospital Safety

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is receiving high marks this year.

The hospital has received its first “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.

The grading recognizes Owensboro Health’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog Group assigns grades to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.