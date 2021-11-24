Birthday Club
Owensboro Health receives ‘A’ from Leapfrog Hospital Safety

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is receiving high marks this year.

The hospital has received its first “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.

The grading recognizes Owensboro Health’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

The Leapfrog Group assigns grades to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

